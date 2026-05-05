South Africa: Security Guard Shot Dead While Protecting Power Plant

Thulasizwe Gasa was shot three times in the head, chest and stomach while guarding a microgrid plant on 2 May.

Police opened a murder case after the killers stole the guard's gun and phone but they have made no arrests.

A security guard has been shot dead while protecting the electricity supply in an informal settlement.

Thulasizwe Gasa was on duty at the Shalazile Microgrid Plant when he was killed in the early hours of Saturday, 2 May 2026. He was found on a footpath between shacks about 30 metres from the plant.

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Gasa was shot three times in the head, chest and stomach. City Power believes the killers may have wanted to steal infrastructure that gives electricity to the community.

Acting City Power CEO Charles Tlouane said the killing was a tragic and unnecessary loss of life.

"This is an unnecessary, tragic loss of life. A security officer was brutally killed while carrying out his duties to protect essential infrastructure," said Tlouane.

Tlouane said workers who guard power systems face serious risks, especially in dangerous areas.

Police from Cleveland station went to the scene and opened a murder case. The killers ran away and are still on the run. Early reports show that the attackers took Gasa's own gun and his cellphone.

City Power said it is working with the police. It has also asked the security company to send a full report on the shooting. The utility has asked residents who know anything about the murder to contact its security team.

Tlouane sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Gasa.