Kenya: Nairobi Hospital Board Member Job Obwaka Died of Cardiac Arrest - - Autopsy

Nairobi — A postmortem examination has confirmed that renowned gynecologist and board member of The Nairobi Hospital, Job Obwaka, died of cardiac arrest.

Family spokesperson Joseph Ndungu said the autopsy findings established cardiac arrest as the cause of death, providing clarity following the medic's sudden passing.

"The autopsy confirms that Dr. Obwaka died of cardiac arrest," Ndungu stated.

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He added that while the primary cause of death has been established, further medical examinations may still be conducted to provide additional insights if necessary.

The postmortem came even as Detectives widened investigations into the death of veteran obstetrician and gynecologist Job Obwaka, with authorities now pursuing a possible case of suspected poisoning.

Investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) told a Nairobi court that preliminary findings point to a potential poisoning incident that may have occurred at the residence of Beatrice Wangari in Kitengela.

Wangari, 45, who is being treated as a person of interest, was arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts after spending the weekend in police custody.

She is believed to be the last person seen with the 83-year-old medic before he collapsed.

The Prosecution asked the court to grant investigators 14 days to complete inquiries, including a postmortem and toxicological analysis.

"There are certain samples that are to be forwarded to the government analyst and possibly as a result of two tests or examinations maybe subsequently a mental assessment examination," the prosecutor said.

In an affidavit, investigating officer said samples collected from Wangari's residence in Milimani Estate would be subjected to forensic testing to establish whether poisoning occurred.

However, Wangari's defence team dismissed the allegations, arguing that police had already searched the premises and recovered no evidence to support claims of poisoning.

"Your Honor, as we speak, she's not even a suspect before this court. Yet she's already been detained for three days and they want 14 more days to detain an innocent lady, whose only mistake is the doctor dying when she was being transported to Nairobi Hospital, after she raised him upon his collapse in her house," her defence lawyer told the court

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"Your Honor, this affidavit is full of innuendos, alarmism and sensationalism."