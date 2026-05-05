Ethiopia Marks Scientific Breakthrough With Successful Marburg Vaccine Trial - Ministry

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Health announced the successful completion of its first clinical trial for a Marburg virus vaccine.

Minister of Health Dr. Mekdes Daba described it as a major step forward in the country's scientific and public health capacity.

The achievement was recognized during the "Clinical Trials During Emergency Workshop on Lessons Learnt from the AHRI-001 cAd3-Marburg Vaccine Phase II Trial" held in Addis Ababa, where health officials and researchers highlighted the growing strength of Ethiopia's healthcare and research systems.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Health Minister Mekdes Daba said the development represents a significant turning point for the country.

"It's a great pleasure to join you today to really mark a very important scientific public health milestone for our country. We are here to recognize the successful completion of the Marburg vaccine clinical trial conducted in Ethiopia for the first time and the second time overall on our continent and really acknowledge the dedication, discipline, and collaboration that made this achievement possible," she said.

The minister stressed that the milestone goes beyond the conclusion of a clinical study.

"Today's milestone represents more than just a completion of a study because it's a reflection of a continuum of action; it's a reflection of a continuum in trust in science and bringing science to reality. It reflects that outbreak detection and containment can contribute to global health scientific knowledge from our side of the world," Mekdes stated.

She noted that Ethiopia's response to the initial Marburg outbreak, which led to the launch of the trial, demonstrated the country's capacity to move from emergency containment to meaningful contribution in global health research. Investments in research infrastructure, including the new laboratory complex at the Armauer Hansen Research Institute, were cited as key enablers.

Director General of the Armauer Hansen Research Institute, Prof. Afework Kassu, described the trial as a defining moment for Ethiopia's scientific standing.

"The 001 trial is not simply a clinical study that has reached this endpoint. It is a statement about Ethiopia's capacity and readiness. With this trial, Ethiopia joined Rwanda as one of only two African nations to have conducted a Phase II cAd3 Marburg vaccine trial during an active outbreak," he said.

He added that the rapid establishment of infrastructure compliant with Good Clinical Practice standards has laid a strong foundation for future research efforts, crediting coordinated leadership, frontline health workers, and community participation.

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Nicole Lurie, Director for Preparedness and Response at the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, said the trial aligns with global efforts to accelerate responses to emerging health threats.

"Much of the world now has adapted the 100-day mission, and now I think a lot of our attitude about this and outbreaks is that every outbreak now provides us a number of opportunities, and one of them is to test different parts of what it takes to do the 100-day mission, and in part that's what you did here in Ethiopia," she said.

Officials said the successful trial signals Ethiopia's growing readiness to respond to future public health emergencies, underpinned by strengthened partnerships, scientific investment, and increased public trust.