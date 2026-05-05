South Africa: Why the Madlanga Commission Signals a National Procurement Collapse

opinion

We take what is unfolding in Gauteng seriously, so we must stop pretending this is a Gauteng story. It is not. It is a warning light flashing across the entire South African dashboard, and it is getting harder to look away.

What the Madlanga Commission is beginning to uncover in the metros it has already examined is not just administrative failure. It is something deeper: a procurement system that still exists on paper, but in practice is increasingly stretched, bypassed and quietly normalised into dysfunction.

Once you see that pattern in two metros, the question stops being local and becomes national. Why would it stop there?

Procurement is not a technical corner of government. It is the bloodstream of the state. It determines whether roads are repaired or broken, whether clinics have medicine or delays, and whether infrastructure is maintained or failure is only announced at press conferences. When it fails, nothing fails all at once. It fails in pieces. Quietly. Repeatedly. Until the collapse feels normal.

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That is why what emerges from the Madlanga Commission matters beyond its immediate mandate. This is not just a legal or administrative exercise. It is functioning as a stress test of state capacity itself. Stress tests are not meant to comfort you. They are meant to reveal where pressure becomes fracture.

If two out of three metros under scrutiny already show deep signals of concern, the rational response is not reassurance, but escalation of...