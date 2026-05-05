South Africa: Consistency, Longevity Define Akani Simbine's Rise Among the World's Sprint Elite

Akani Simbine first dipped under 10 seconds in 2015. Since then, the 100m star has done it a total of 50 times officially. The 32-year-old's longevity and consistency are an inspiration to many sprinters.

Africa has produced some of the greatest long-distance runners over the decades. From Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, to Haile Gebrselassie and Abebe Bikila. But the continent was never known for its sprinting prowess. That is, until South Africa's Akani Simbine stepped into the fray.

For more than a decade, Simbine has been showing the quality of African sprinting and has inspired a whole host of young sprinters on the circuit, alongside Kenyan and current African 100m record-holder Ferdinand Omanyala (9.77). The duo have pushed each other over the years, but Simbine's consistency and longevity have truly been something to behold.

Legacy beyond the track

Just recently, at his own event, the Simbine Classic provided a platform for some of the world's best athletes to run at a well-organised meet in Pretoria. Taking place on 28 April 2026 at Pilditch Stadium, the event hosted the likes of Canadian sprinter and 2020 Olympic 200m gold medallist Andre De Grasse and American Cambrea Sturgis.

This is the legacy of Simbine, a man who commands the respect of his peers and is revered by youngsters such as Bayanda Walaza, Sinesipho Dambile and Botswana's sprinter superstar Letsile Tebogo. He may not have as many major...