Namibia: Education Cuts Costs With Prepaid Water Meters

The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture has installed prepaid water meters at nine schools in Okahandja as part of a cost saving initiative following past concerns over water access at schools.

Education minister Sanet Steenkamp revealed this in the National Assembly while responding to a question from Republican Party Member of Parliament Mathias Mbundu regarding reported water shortages at schools in the town.

Steenkamp dismissed claims that schools in Okahandja are experiencing water shortages. She stated that the regional office continues to purchase water units to ensure a steady supply.

"Schools have not experienced water shortages, and water units are procured as needed to maintain uninterrupted access," she said.

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The minister explained that during the initial rollout phase, some schools were advised to temporarily purchase water units in which meters had already been installed, before procurement systems were finalised.

However, she added that schools are now instructed to rely on monthly allocations.

"No reports of unresolved water shortages have been received. The directorate continues to follow up with schools," she said.

Steenkamp said the project was launched on 29 November 2023, and it is being implemented by the Otjozondjupa Education Directorate as part of broader efficiency measures. These include the introduction of prepaid electricity and water systems across public institutions.

The spokesperson of the ministry, Esther Angula, said schools where prepaid water meters have been installed include Eden Combined School, Five Rand Primary School, K.W. Von Mareés Combined School (excluding the hostel), Okahandja Primary School, Okahandja Project School, the Okahandja Circuit Office and the Okahandja Community Library.

"Installation at J.G. van der Wath Secondary School is expected soon, while Okahandja Secondary School's prepaid water meter was installed but later removed due to significant leakages," she stated.

Despite this, Angula said all prepaid water meters will be installed soon.

The issue of water access in Okahandja schools has previously drawn public concern, with reports of ageing infrastructure, leaking pipes and inconsistent supply affecting sanitation and learning conditions.

At some schools, learners and staff reportedly faced disruptions due to faulty plumbing systems and delayed maintenance.

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The ministry maintains that the prepaid system is improving efficiency and reducing waste from leaks and unauthorised use. Steenkamp said the initiative is already delivering savings while ensuring accountability in water consumption.

She added that most schools are satisfied with the system and that the project is running smoothly despite isolated technical issues.

Steenkamp said that the ministry continues to monitor the rollout as part of its broader plan to modernise resource management in schools nationwide.