Ethiopia: Tigray Leadership Crisis Threatens Return to Conflict

The Tigray regional council has reinstated its pre-war leadership, according to the proscribed Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), whose chairman has assumed the role presidency in defiance of the federal government's decision to extend the mandate of the Tigray Interim Administration (TIA) by one year.

A a statement issued today by TPLF, which was struck off the federal political party register in early 2025, announces DebretsionGebremichael (PhD) will assume leadership of the regional administration as president, while KirosHagos and MihretBerhe will serve as speaker and deputy speaker, respectively, of the regional council.

TPLF initially announced its unilateral decision to reinstate the regional council last month, less than two weeks after the federal government announced its decision to extend the mandate of the TIA, led by Lt. General TadesseWerede, by one year.

The TIA was established following the signing of the Pretoria Agreement in late 2022, following two years of fighting between the federal government and forces loyal to the TPLF. Observers warn that without dialogue, the latest crisis of leadership in Tigray could spiral into yet another conflict.

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The federal government has yet to make an official response. Speaking to local media last week, Tadesse said he has "no intention of leaving Mekelle."