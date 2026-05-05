Ethiopia Accuses Sudanese Military of Backing TPLF, Territorial Violations

© RFI/Noé Hochet-Bodin
The primary school in Erebti, Ethiopia, bombed and destroyed during clashes between Tigrayan TPLF rebels and local militiamen, May 4, 2022.
5 May 2026
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
By Ashenafi Endale

The federal government has accused the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Sudan's military government of providing support to "TPLF mercenaries" and violating Ethiopia's territorial integrity. The accusations were levied in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, and comes a day after the Sudanese government accused Ethiopia and the UAE of orchestrating drone attacks on Khartoum International Airport and military sites.

"The people of Ethiopia and Sudan share a historic and enduring bond of friendship. In recognition of the fraternal ties between the two nations, the Government of Ethiopia has exercised restraint and refrained from publicizing the grave violations of Ethiopia's territorial integrity and national security committed by some belligerents in the Sudanese civil war. These violations include, among others. the extensive use of TPLF mercenaries in the conflict," reads the statement.

"The Sudanese armed forces have also provided arms and financial support to these mercenaries, thereby facilitating their incursions along Ethiopia's western frontier. The activities of TPLF mercenaries in Sudan are a matter of public record, and there is simple and credible evidence showing that Sudan is serving as a hub of various anti-Ethiopian forces. It is evident that these hostile actions, as well as the recent and earlier series of allegations by officials of Sudanese Armed Forces, are undertaken at the behest of external patrons seeking to advance their own nefarious agenda," it continues.

Late Monday night, the Sudanese Foreign Minister and military spokesperson held a press conference where they stated they had "conclusive evidence" that drone attacks on Khartoum International Airport and several Sudanese military sites earlier in the day were launched from Bahir Dar.

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The Sudanese Foreign Minister said his country is "ready to enter into an open confrontation with Ethiopia." The Sudanese government has since recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia.

Last month marked three years since civil war erupted in Sudan, with fighting between the SAF and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killing at least 150,000 people, displacing over 14 million, and leaving millions more in the grip of famine and disease.

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