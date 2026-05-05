South Africa: While Taps Sit Dry, Presidency Asks South Africans to Wait a Month Longer for Water Crisis Plan

press release

Late yesterday afternoon, the Presidency requested a 30-day extension to my PAIA request, filed on 25 March 2026. My application seeks to uncover meeting minutes from the President's National Crisis Committee, terms of reference and resolutions adopted, and importantly, the President's promised National Water Crisis Plan, first announced in his SONA in February.

In the request, the Presidency fails to provide justification for an extension, which is telling. An extension would be unnecessary if the documents were ready. The Plan, therefore, either does not exist, is unfinished, or unsatisfactory. Any outcome is devastating to the millions of South Africans enduring the indignity of dry taps.

It is also important to state - compiling existing government programmes is not a crisis plan - but a continuation of the status quo South Africans suffer in.

Last week, the President convened a Coordinating Council Meeting with much fanfare, where the Crisis Plan was expected; yet still, nothing.

The Presidency needs to level with South Africans. Is there really a plan to rescue millions of residents from the indignity of dry taps, or are they just buying time to cobble together existing programmes?

The DA will keep up our fight to fix dry taps. Consolidating behind the DA in local governments has never been more important. To South Africans wanting dignity, join the DA in our fight at nodrytaps.co.za and ensure you are correctly registered to vote to get your basic services working at check.da.org.za.