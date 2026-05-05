South Africa: While Taps Sit Dry, Presidency Asks South Africans to Wait a Month Longer for Water Crisis Plan

5 May 2026
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Stephen Moore MP - DA Spokesperson On Water and Sanitation

Late yesterday afternoon, the Presidency requested a 30-day extension to my PAIA request, filed on 25 March 2026. My application seeks to uncover meeting minutes from the President's National Crisis Committee, terms of reference and resolutions adopted, and importantly, the President's promised National Water Crisis Plan, first announced in his SONA in February.

In the request, the Presidency fails to provide justification for an extension, which is telling. An extension would be unnecessary if the documents were ready. The Plan, therefore, either does not exist, is unfinished, or unsatisfactory. Any outcome is devastating to the millions of South Africans enduring the indignity of dry taps.

It is also important to state - compiling existing government programmes is not a crisis plan - but a continuation of the status quo South Africans suffer in.

Last week, the President convened a Coordinating Council Meeting with much fanfare, where the Crisis Plan was expected; yet still, nothing.

The Presidency needs to level with South Africans. Is there really a plan to rescue millions of residents from the indignity of dry taps, or are they just buying time to cobble together existing programmes?

The DA will keep up our fight to fix dry taps. Consolidating behind the DA in local governments has never been more important. To South Africans wanting dignity, join the DA in our fight at nodrytaps.co.za and ensure you are correctly registered to vote to get your basic services working at check.da.org.za.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.