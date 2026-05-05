Uganda: Dominant Musu Beats Nte in Buganda Airtel Bika Opener At Wankulukuku

The Airtel Bika Cup 2026 burst into life at Wankulukulu, with the Musu clan registering a commanding 3-1 victory over Nte in an entertaining opening football encounter.

Musu wasted no time asserting their authority. Martin Nsimbe opened the scoring in the 8th minute with a superb curling effort into the top right corner, sending the crowd into early celebration. The momentum remained firmly with Musu, and just nine minutes later, Nsibe Badru Gabriel doubled the lead with a powerful header from a well-delivered corner kick.

Dominant throughout the match, Musu continued to press and were rewarded again in the 67th minute, effectively putting the contest beyond reach. Nte managed to pull one back late on, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation as Musu comfortably saw out the game.

In an earlier fixture, Mmamba clan edged Ngeye clan, underlining the tournament's competitive start. Peter Kaye netted the decisive goal to secure all three points for Mmamba in their opening group match.

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The annual Airtel Bika Tournament remains a flagship grassroots sports initiative that unites clans across Buganda, promoting cultural heritage, social cohesion, and community development.

This year, over 52 clans are participating across football and netball, with 40 competing in the football category. Teams will battle through knockout stages up to the round of 16, after which they will be grouped into four pools. The top sides will then advance to the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and ultimately the grand finale.

The competition builds on last year's dramatic finale, where Ngabi Nsamba clan edged Ndiga clan in a tense penalty shootout to successfully defend the Bika Bya Baganda Football Shield, cementing their status as reigning champions.

On the netball courts, action also kicked off in a vibrant gala format, with several opening-round fixtures delivering exciting performances.

Nnyonnyi Nnyange secured a 34-30 victory over Olulyo Olulangira, while Nte dominated Njovu with a commanding 40-00 win. Ngeye edged Ngabi Nsamba 26-23 in a closely contested match, as Kkobe narrowly defeated Omutima Omusagi 35-32. Mpindi also impressed with a strong 40-00 triumph over Njaza, highlighting the competitive spirit across the opening games.

Speaking at the opening match, Airtel Uganda's Sales Director, Ali Balunywa, reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting community-driven initiatives:

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"We are once again proud to be part of this tournament that brings together the heart of the Buganda Kingdom -- its clans. Competitions like the Airtel Bika Cup promote unity and togetherness, values we strongly believe in at Airtel. We are committed to building communities through shared experiences like this."

Balunywa added that the tournament goes beyond sport, serving as a platform for young talent to showcase their abilities, with many players progressing to top clubs and even representing Uganda at the national level.

The Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga, who officiated the opening match, commended the continued partnership with Airtel Uganda and highlighted the cultural significance of the tournament:

"We are grateful for partners like Airtel Uganda who consistently support our vision. The Bika Tournament embodies Buganda's values of unity, identity, and discipline. Through such platforms, we preserve our heritage and strengthen our communities."

He also called upon the public to actively participate:

"I congratulate today's winners and encourage all Kabaka's subjects and football lovers to attend matches in large numbers as we journey towards the finals, where the 2026 Bika champions will be crowned."