Uganda: Anadolu Foundation Brings Clean Water Relief to Vulnerable Communities in Jinja

Residents of Bulakabya village in Busede Sub-county, Jinja District have received a major boost in access to safe water following the construction of two boreholes by the Anadolu Foundation in partnership with ESUGA Uganda.

The intervention is expected to significantly reduce waterborne diseases, improve sanitation, and ease the daily burden faced by women and children who previously trekked long distances in search of water.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Anadolu Foundation Director Idd Menya said the project was informed by reports that residents relied on unsafe water sources, exposing them to serious health risks.

"We received information that the community was fetching water from unsafe sources. That is why we intervened and drilled these boreholes to improve their quality of life," Menya said.

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For years, women and girls in Bulakabya have reportedly walked long distances through isolated sugarcane plantations in search of water, exposing them to risks of physical violence and sexual assault. Local leaders say the new boreholes will significantly reduce such vulnerabilities.

Babisoona Ruth, the Secretary for Women Affairs, said her office had handled multiple domestic violence cases linked to delays in water collection.

"Some men would accuse their wives of infidelity when they delayed returning home. This often led to conflict and violence," she said. "These boreholes will help restore trust and safety in families."

The LC1 Chairperson of Bulakabya village, Charles Babalanda, welcomed the development, noting that residents previously depended on neighboring communities for water, often leading to severe shortages.

"We lacked any reliable water source. Sometimes people would go without bathing just to save water," he said.

Abubakar Shamalan Mayanja, Deputy Executive Director of ESUGA Uganda (Elderly Support Uganda), reaffirmed the organization's commitment to supporting vulnerable populations through initiatives focused on health, food security, and dignity.

The project comes amid growing concern over Uganda's water crisis. A March 2026 report by World Vision International indicates that more than 24 million Ugandans still lack access to safe drinking water.

The report links unsafe water to over 70 percent of illnesses in the country, including cholera and diarrhea, and attributes more than 4,500 annual deaths among children under five to waterborne diseases.

As Bulakabya celebrates the new water access, residents and leaders say they hope similar interventions will continue reaching other underserved communities across the country.