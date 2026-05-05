Uganda: Ibanda Authorities Suspend Gold Mining Over Wetland Degradation Concerns

Authorities in Ibanda District have suspended gold mining activities in Rukiri Sub-county following growing concerns from residents over the degradation of Katembe Wetland.

The suspension was announced on Thursday after a team led by the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Godfrey Mbetegyereize inspected the site, where gold mining is reportedly being carried out by Chinese operators.

Mbetegyereize said the operations were being conducted without the involvement or approval of the district natural resources office, raising serious environmental and regulatory concerns.

"We have established that these mining activities are ongoing without the involvement of the district natural resources office. As authorities, we have directed an immediate halt as we seek proper guidance and verification," he said.

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He stressed the importance of protecting wetlands and ensuring that any mining activity complies with environmental regulations to prevent long-term ecological damage.

"The district natural resources officer will carry out an environmental impact assessment to determine whether the activities can proceed without harming the environment," he added.

Residents had earlier raised concerns over ongoing excavation in Katembe Wetland, warning that continued degradation could destroy the ecosystem and negatively affect livelihoods that depend on it.

However, the gold site manager, Innocent Atuhe, defended the operations, insisting that the miners are legally authorized.

"We have a license that permits us to carry out mining activities here," Atuhe said, although he did not present the documentation during the inspection.

District officials say investigations are ongoing, and mining activities will remain suspended until a full environmental impact assessment is completed and proper authorisation is verified.

The case adds to growing national concerns over wetland encroachment and environmental compliance in Uganda's expanding artisanal and commercial mining sector.