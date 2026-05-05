Uganda: UPDF Receives Battle Group 47 in Somalia, Urges Discipline, Unity in Aussom Mission

4 May 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Andrew Victor Naimanye

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), has formally received Battle Group 47 into its operational area, marking a new troop rotation in Somalia.

The incoming contingent was welcomed with a strong call for discipline, vigilance, and operational readiness as it begins its deployment in support of peace and stabilization efforts in Somalia.

Speaking during the reception, Sector One Contingent Commander Brigadier General Jackson Kayanja emphasized the importance of cohesion among the troops, urging all units to work in unity.

"We are here as one force serving under AUSSOM. Maintain the spirit of teamwork," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He reminded the soldiers that their deployment is anchored in Pan-African principles and regional solidarity aimed at restoring peace and stability in Somalia.

"We are here to support our brothers and sisters in achieving lasting peace and stability," he added.

Sector One Deputy Commander Colonel Francis Aragamoi Obita cautioned the troops on responsible use of social media, warning that careless communication could compromise operational security and mission integrity.

The reception and briefing brought together senior and junior officers, reinforcing a unified command structure as Battle Group 47 begins its tour of duty under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.