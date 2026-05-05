Uganda: UPDF Receives Battle Group 47 in Somalia, Urges Discipline, Unity in Aussom Mission

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), has formally received Battle Group 47 into its operational area, marking a new troop rotation in Somalia.

The incoming contingent was welcomed with a strong call for discipline, vigilance, and operational readiness as it begins its deployment in support of peace and stabilization efforts in Somalia.

Speaking during the reception, Sector One Contingent Commander Brigadier General Jackson Kayanja emphasized the importance of cohesion among the troops, urging all units to work in unity.

"We are here as one force serving under AUSSOM. Maintain the spirit of teamwork," he said.

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He reminded the soldiers that their deployment is anchored in Pan-African principles and regional solidarity aimed at restoring peace and stability in Somalia.

"We are here to support our brothers and sisters in achieving lasting peace and stability," he added.

Sector One Deputy Commander Colonel Francis Aragamoi Obita cautioned the troops on responsible use of social media, warning that careless communication could compromise operational security and mission integrity.

The reception and briefing brought together senior and junior officers, reinforcing a unified command structure as Battle Group 47 begins its tour of duty under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia.