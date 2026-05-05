Namibia: 35 Years of Advancing Press Freedom

World Press Freedom Day is marked worldwide on 3 May.

This year's theme, 'Shaping a Future at Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development and Security', resonates particularly strongly in Namibia - the birthplace of one of the most influential documents on media freedom globally.

Adopted in Windhoek in 1991, the Windhoek Declaration has since become a cornerstone for press freedom worldwide.

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Its core principles - a free, independent and pluralistic media - inspired similar regional declarations across the globe, from Alma-Ata to Santiago, Sana'a and Sofia.

Thirty-five years on, its legacy continues to shape how we understand and defend press freedom today.

Namibia has played a central role in carrying this legacy forward.

The country consistently ranks among Africa's top performers on press freedom and remains within the global top tier - 28th out of 180 countries in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index.

Freedom of the press is firmly anchored in the Constitution, and the political and legal environment is widely regarded as conducive to the free exercise of journalism, with independent media also playing an essential role in informing public debate, strengthening democratic governance and contributing to accountability.

As co-chairs of the Media Freedom Coalition, Finland and the United Kingdom are proud to support and advance these principles globally.

The coalition brings together more than 50 countries committed to promoting media freedom and journalists'safety, recognising that a free press is essential to democratic resilience and to the rules-based international system.

Press freedom is an essential pillar of any democratic society. Yet, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation's World Trends Report 2022-2025, global media freedom is in decline.

The need to uphold and defend the principles of free and independent journalism has never been more important.

At the same time, it is important to recognise the progress achieved, including the enduring contribution of the Windhoek Declaration, and in this way to continue strengthening the conditions that allow independent media to thrive.

Reliable, fact-based journalism plays a critical role in countering disinformation, supporting informed decision-making, and fostering trust in institutions.

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NEW CHALLENGES

The media landscape is evolving rapidly. The rise of artificial intelligence is transforming how information is produced, distributed and consumed.

While these developments offer important opportunities for journalism, they also raise new challenges related to accuracy, accountability and the integrity of public discourse.

In this context, the role of professional journalism, grounded in ethics and verification, remains indispensable.

Strengthening media literacy is one important response. Finland, for example, has consistently ranked first in the Media Literacy Index since 2017, reflecting a long-term, cross-sectoral approach to equipping citizens with the skills to navigate complex information environments.

Ensuring the safety of journalists is equally critical.

In the United Kingdom, the National Committee for the Safety of Journalists brings together government, media, law enforcement and civil society to ensure journalists can operate free from threats, abuse and violence.

World Press Freedom Day is an important moment to reaffirm our shared commitment to freedom of expression and free media.

Thirty-five years after its adoption, the Windhoek Declaration remains not only a historic milestone, but a living framework - one that continues to guide efforts to promote human rights, development and security.

From Windhoek, its message continues to resonate across the world.

* Neil Bradley, British high commissioner to Namibia, and Katja Kalamäki, ambassador of Finland to Namibia.