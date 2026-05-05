Namibia: Unam Enrolment Increases By 747 Percent Since 1992

The University of Namibia has recorded a 747% increase in student enrolment since 1992, with its student population rising from 3 639 to 30 836, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has revealed.

Speaking at the university's April graduation ceremony in Windhoek on Tuesday, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the sharp growth reflects the government's long-term investment in higher education and youth empowerment.

"Such impressive growth is evidence of the government's commitment to prioritising quality education and youth empowerment," she said.

She said the University of Namibia (Unam) has also expanded its academic programmes to respond to changing labour market demands.

"I, therefore, call on academic staff to continuously follow developments in the labour market and respond accordingly by introducing academic programmes to fill the skill gaps that both the present and new markets demand," she said.

The president also highlighted the university's rising academic profile, noting that it ranked 24th in Africa and 13th in sub-Saharan Africa in the 2024 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

"It is on record that in 2024 Unam was ranked by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings and achieved 24th place among African universities and secured 13th place among sub-Saharan African universities. Congratulations to Unam staff and pioneers," she said.

She also recognised former prime minister Nahas Angula, who received an honourary doctorate in education for his contribution to the sector before and after independence.