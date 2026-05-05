Namibian Fishing Unions Demand Long-Term Job Security in Horse Mackerel Sector

Wet-landed horse mackerel sector companies are under pressure to outline how they will sustain operations after a temporary policy shift opened about 700 jobs in the sector.

Hundreds of women gathered to register for work ahead of Workers' Day, following Cabinet's decision to relax the 200-metre isobath rule.

The jobs are expected to last for 12 months, according to information shared with The Namibian.

But unions say the focus should be on what happens after that period.

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Gendev Fishing Group and Princess Brand are currently the only companies that operate in the wet-landed horse mackerel sector.

The two operate land-based factories where they employ about 700 workers.

Mining, Metal, Maritime and Construction Workers Union secretary general Joseph Garoëb says these jobs are not secure.

"This is temporary employment. It is not substantive employment that gives decent contracts to these women," he adds.

Garoëb says the employment will not provide stable income for workers, as it will be a 'no-work, no-pay' arrangement, with no benefits. Employers will focus on production to build stock for the market.

Garoëb calls for long-term solutions in the sector.

"We are calling for meaningful, dignified and socially inclusive employment in the fishing industry," he says.

He also criticises the decision to relax the 200-metre isobath rule.

"Cabinet approved the 200-metre isobath [rule relaxation] too early, despite advice from scientists that fishing in that zone is not sustainable. This shows what politicians can do to benefit their peers," he says.

Namibian Seamen and Allied Workers' Union president Paulus Hango says while the recruitment is a positive step, workers are not always benefiting.

"It's a very good thing that people have started working. But we want to see that when the government relaxes the 200m rule, workers are benefiting," he says.

Hango says some workers do not earn stable incomes and that the union will monitor whether workers benefit from the relaxed rule.

"Some are working two days, then three days they are at home. Some companies are not even paying workers anything. We want to see that workers are receiving a decent salary. People are complaining that they are not benefiting," he says.

Hango has also raised concerns about sustainability and operations in the sector.

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"The relaxation may not be forever. Companies must come up with a strategy on how they will proceed," he adds.

He says some companies rely only on wet horse mackerel, while others import fish for processing.

"There is no way to survive with that fish only. Operation costs are high, including electricity and water. Companies must improve how they catch fish and consider other products and joint ventures."

Unions say while the recruitment may bring short-term relief, it does not resolve structural issues in the sector, including quota allocation, sustainability concerns and job security.

Efforts to get comments from Gendev and Princess by the time of publication were unsuccessful.