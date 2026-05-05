Namibia: Build Your Career Like a Decision Tree

If you're feeling stuck mapping out your career, try approaching it like a decision tree.

Not a vague 'where do I see myself in five years?' exercise, but a structured, practical framework that forces clarity at every step.

Start at the top. Identify the most senior role you aspire to hold in your field, the position that represents your end goal.

Then work backwards. What role typically feeds into that position? And the one before that? Continue until you reach your current role.

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Now, this is where the decision tree comes in.

For each role in your path, ask a simple question: Do I have what this role requires?

Look at real job listings in newspapers or on platforms like LinkedIn, or even broader searches on Google. Focus on the common requirements, years of experience, qualifications, technical skills, and behavioural competencies.

If the answer is 'yes', the next question becomes: Can I apply now?

If the answer is 'no', ask: What is missing? Is it experience, exposure, or timing?

If the answer is 'no' from the start, meaning you don't yet meet the requirements, then your focus shifts to: What do I need to build?

That could mean further studies, specific projects, certifications, or even lateral moves giving you the right exposure.

This process turns your career into a series of deliberate checkpoints:

* Do I have this?

* If not, what do I need?

* If yes, am I ready to step up?

Instead of feeling stuck, you begin to see movement, even if you're not changing roles immediately.

What makes this approach powerful is that it replaces assumptions with evidence. You are no longer guessing what it takes to progress, you are working from what the market is actually asking for.

Over time, patterns emerge. You start to see which skills consistently show up, which qualifications matter, and where experience tends to compound.

It also introduces realistic timelines. If most roles require three to five years of experience at a certain level, you can plan accordingly, rather than rushing or feeling left behind.

Ultimately, this is about active career design.

You are no longer waiting to be ready, you are systematically building readiness, one requirement at a time.

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- Johannes Shangadi is a Namibian legal professional and managing consultant at Strategic Corporate Advisory Namibia.