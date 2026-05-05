Namibian Humanitarian Recognised As Reputable Woman of African Descent

Lovisa Epafras has been recognised as one of the 100 Reputable Women of African Descent 2026.

This recognition celebrates women who are making meaningful contributions through leadership, integrity and community impact across Africa.

Epafras is a humanitarian leader, social impact advocate, author and the founder of Heavenly Dreams Foundation and La-Grace Creation Trading based at Oshakati in the Oshana region. Through these initiatives, she has committed to creating opportunities, restoring hope and supporting vulnerable communities, especially women, children and the youth.

"Through Heavenly Dreams Foundation, I work with orphans, vulnerable children and young people by providing programmes focused on leadership development, personal growth, arts, storytelling, sport, community outreach and emotional support. My goal is to create safe spaces that nurture confidence, creativity and resilience among young people," she says.

As part of the 2026 cohort, the 100 Reputable Women of African Descent initiative will focus on fighting period poverty by providing sanitary pads to 100 000 girls in rural African communities.

Epafras will also be receiving a certificate of appreciation at the seventh edition of the Africa Women Summit 2026, to be held in Zanzibar, Tanzania, from 6 to 8 May.