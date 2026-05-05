Namibia: Youth Trainers Upskilling At Katutura

The SkillUp Namibia project successfully completed the first Training of Trainers at Katutura Youth Enterprise Centre (Kayec) in Windhoek in March.

The initiative particularly focuses on young people who are often excluded from the formal education system.

Many leave school early due to economic hardship or limited access to vocational training opportunities, yet they have immense potential to contribute to their communities.

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During the training, 15 trainers were equipped with practical teaching and technical skills in plumbing, door fitting and glazing, painting and varnishing, fencing, and creative design with upcycling materials.

The training was done by experts from Berlin vocational training schools, led by the state Office for the Promotion of Vocational Training in Developing Countries at Peter-Lenné-Schule, in collaboration with Agra and Leermeester Leather.

The project goes beyond technical training by integrating entrepreneurship skills civic education and gender-responsive approaches.

This initiative ensures that young people not only gain technical competencies, but also the confidence and capabilities to actively participate in economic and social life.

The SkillUp Namibia project is funded by the federal ministry for economic cooperation and development, and the State of Berlin Senatsverwaltung für Wirtschaft, Energie und Betriebe under the Federal-State Programme and implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH in cooperation with BGZ and key partners in Namibia - Kayec, Development Aid from People to People, and the Namibia Institute for Democracy.