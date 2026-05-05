Namibia: Military Recruitment Needs Rebalancing

I am writing as a concerned Namibian youth and as an applicant in the ongoing 2025 NDF recruitment process.

I wish to raise an important issue that affects many young people across the country: The current NDF recruitment requirements focus heavily on English, requiring at least an E symbol.

While I understand that English is important for communication during training, I believe mathematics and physical science should also be considered when screening applicants.

These two subjects are essential for understanding defence equipment, technical operations, navigation, measurements, calculations and problem-solving, all of which are crucial in a modern defence force.

However, many young Namibians performed very well in mathematics and science but slightly lower in English, even though they can follow instructions and communicate effectively.

This leads to capable, intelligent and physically fit young people being automatically excluded based on one subject alone. I kindly request that this issue be highlighted publicly and that the defence ministry be questioned on why only English is prioritised, while equally important technical subjects are not being considered.

Balancing the requirements could help create a fairer and more inclusive recruitment process. - Concerned Citizen