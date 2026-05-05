Namibia: From Setbacks to Significance

My educational journey has never been a straight path.

It has been shaped by setbacks, resilience, faith and purpose.

As I graduate this month from the University of Namibia with an honours degree in lifelong learning and community education, I reflect not only on my personal achievements but also on what this journey means for the future of Namibia.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In Grade 12, I faced one of the most discouraging experiences of my life: failing English three times. This was not because I lacked ability - I had performed well in my other subjects - but because sometimes one obstacle can stand firmly in the way of progress.

That moment tested my confidence and my belief in myself. Yet, behind my struggle stood my parents. Their unwavering spiritual guidance and financial support carried me through moments of doubt.

They reminded me that failure is not final, and that persistence is greater than any temporary setback.

Through determination, I gained admission to the University of Namibia. This marked the beginning of a transformative chapter. During my undergraduate studies, I had the honour of serving as the president of the Organisational Learning and Development Society. This experience has shaped my understanding of leadership - not as a position, but as a responsibility to uplift others.

My journey reflects the broader importance of lifelong learning and community education to the development of Namibia. Our country faces challenges related to education access, skills development and social empowerment. My degree focuses on empowering individuals beyond formal schooling, promoting adult education and supporting community-based development.

During my internship with the education ministry, I witnessed first-hand the impact of adult learning programmes. These experiences reinforced the importance of education within communities.

The relevance of my qualification extends to the education ministry, where there is a growing need to strengthen adult literacy. Similarly, institutions such as the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare play a critical role in empowering vulnerable groups.

Lifelong learning graduates are uniquely positioned to contribute to these efforts by designing programmes that promote inclusion and economic participation.

To my fellow graduates, this moment should not mark the end of our journey, but the beginning of a greater responsibility. We are called to apply our knowledge and serve our communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To those who did not reach this milestone, I encourage you to remain hopeful.

Success is not defined by how quickly you reach your goals, but by your willingness to keep going.

As a graduate from the Omuntele constituency, I carry the hopes of my community.

My journey is proof that resilience and determination can overcome even the greatest challenges. - Kondjeni Iyambo