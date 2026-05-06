Africa: Hantavirus Explained - Here's What to Know

Hantaviruses are a group of viruses carried by rodents like rats and mice, and can cause severe disease in humans. Not all hantaviruses cause disease in people, and only a small number like the Andes Hantavirus, are known to make humans sick.

How is it spread from rodents to humans?

People usually become infected when they breathe in dust particles contaminated by the droppings, urine, or saliva of rodents, in enclosed or poorly cleaned spaces. It does not spread easily through casual contact.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

How is it spread from person to person?

Hantavirus spreading from one person to another is very rare and has only been confirmed with the Andes Hantavirus in parts of the Americas. When it happens, it is usually between people who have had close physical contact for a long time, like family members or intimate partners, often early in the illness.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms can start like a bad flu but in severe cases, it can quickly progress to serious breathing difficulties and become life-threatening. They include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Abdominal pain

Nausea

Vomiting

Is the virus treatable?

There is no specific treatment for the virus but healthcare professionals monitor and manage respiratory, cardiac and kidney complications.

What are some ways to prevent it?

Keep homes and workplaces clean

Seal holes where rodents can enter

Store food safely

Clean droppings carefully by wetting the area first instead of sweeping or vacuuming.

What's the risk in South Africa?

The government is conducting contact tracing. The health department says "there's no need for the public to panic".

Watch to find out more.