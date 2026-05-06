Sudanese Journalists Gather in France As Syndicate Wins Unesco Press Freedom Prize

Paris — The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate has received the 2026 UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize in Paris, in a moment that blended pride with a stark sense of responsibility. Sudanese journalists travelled from across Europe to attend the ceremony yesterday, turning the occasion into both a show of solidarity and a recognition of resilience during one of the most challenging periods for journalism in Sudan.

Journalists Naba El Almaz and Mohamed Musa Harika accepted the award on behalf of the syndicate. What began as a professional honour quickly transformed into a platform to recount the suffering of Sudanese journalists, who continue to work under war, violations, and displacement.

'Honouring journalism under fire'

Abdel Moneim Abu Idris, head of the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate, told the ceremony that journalism in Sudan has become a daily risk that can cost lives. He said journalists have paid a heavy price for telling the truth, insisting that "the truth, despite everything, does not die".

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He revealed that the syndicate has documented more than 680 violations against journalists since the war began, including the killing of 34 journalists, among them five women. He said these figures are not statistics but "living testimony" to the cost of reporting in a hostile environment.

'A fragile democratic experiment'

Abu Idris described the syndicate as a rare democratic experiment in Sudan's modern history, formed after the December Revolution as the first elected professional body of its kind. He said it emerged despite a turbulent political transition, a military coup, and the descent into civil war, all in an environment lacking basic guarantees for union activity and press freedom.

He said authorities refused to register the syndicate despite its election through what he described as a free and fair process under international supervision. The move, he added, reflected the scale of restrictions on freedom of association even before the war.

He said the syndicate continues to face severe challenges, including the displacement of its members, the collapse of the media environment, and the absence of protection mechanisms, amid ongoing violations carried out with impunity.

'Call for international action'

Despite these conditions, Abu Idris said Sudanese journalists continue to report not only as witnesses to events but also as defenders of the right to know and of the values of justice and peace. He said the award represents "an additional responsibility" rather than only an honour.

He called for international solidarity that moves beyond statements of condemnation to concrete action, including accountability for perpetrators, support for the release of detained journalists, and clarification of the fate of the missing. He stressed that protecting journalists is "not only a national responsibility, but a shared international obligation".

He also urged stronger cooperation with regional and international press organisations to develop effective protection mechanisms that allow journalists to work safely and strengthen journalism as a tool for peace building.

'For those who remain, and those who are gone'

Naba El Almaz dedicated the award to journalists working in war conditions, as well as those detained or missing. She said her feelings were mixed with pride and a heavy sense of responsibility towards colleagues still reporting in devastating circumstances.

Mohamed Musa Harika said the award represents well-deserved recognition in the face of displacement, killing, and enforced disappearance. He added that it highlights the suffering of Sudanese journalists and may inspire future generations to continue the path of free and responsible journalism.

'Journalism in exile, an unbroken voice'

The ceremony also brought together Sudanese journalists from across Europe. Mohamed Suleiman, who travelled from Belgium, described the award as the culmination of efforts to defend freedom of expression. Mansour El Suwaim, editor-in-chief of Jubraka News, said it was a source of pride for journalists who continue their work despite harsh conditions inside and outside Sudan.

Others stressed that the award goes beyond symbolism. Mohamed Nagi described it as recognition of journalists' right to life as human rights defenders, while Mohamed Abdel Hamid said it places additional responsibility on the profession amid growing international attention on Sudan.

Jaafar El Subki called for the recognition to translate into international pressure to protect journalists inside Sudan, while Mohamed El Asbat urged stronger efforts to ensure safe working conditions, particularly in conflict zones.

'Recognition amid crisis'

UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany said the prize honours journalists who defend press freedom in dangerous environments. He said the award is given annually on World Press Freedom Day, in memory of Colombian journalist Guillermo Cano, who was assassinated in 1986 for his commitment to independent journalism.

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He said this year's prize recognises the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate for its work amid ongoing conflict, including documenting attacks on journalists, sustaining war coverage, and supporting communities despite displacement and humanitarian collapse. The award includes a certificate of recognition and a prize of USD $25,000.

Rawan Damen, Director General at ARIJ Network (Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism), said journalists in Sudan operate in conditions of total institutional breakdown, often documenting atrocities while perpetrators openly film their own crimes. She said they work in secrecy, smuggle evidence, and resist the erasure of Sudan's identity, including documenting violations in El Fasher and gender-based violence.

'Between honour and tragedy'

Despite the celebratory setting in Paris, participants remained acutely aware of the grim reality at home. Journalists remain detained, others are missing, and many continue their work from exile in an effort to keep truth alive.

As the award is lifted in international halls of honour, countless stories in Sudan remain untold, stories of journalists who continue to pay the price for speaking out, insisting that, against all odds, the truth must endure.

Watch the ceremony here: https://www.facebook.com/DabangaRadio/videos/1664758651514946