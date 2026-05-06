Zimbabwe Cuts Mining Licensing Fees - Operationalises Digital Registry

Discover moreZimbabwe Business NewsMultimedia News ContentBusiness Risk ProtectionCABINET has approved sweeping reforms to effect cut backs on some licensing fees in the mining industry while operationalising the digital register for strict management of the sector.

Presenting the new reforms before Cabinet Ministers Tuesday, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube said the latest developments were in compliance with the Cabinet decision of 29 July 2025, which approved the implementation of a raft of business reforms in twelve sectors of the economy.

The review process is aimed at reducing the cost of doing business, increasing competitiveness, enhancing the viability of enterprises and enabling the growth of the Zimbabwean economy.

Duplicative and overlapping licenses and permits are now streamlined under a single regulatory authority. Over 80% of the mining sector fees that are considered reasonable have been maintained.

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"The development of the Minerals Development Policy, and the operationalization of the Mining Cadastre System to ensure that mining licenses are granted, tracked and managed in a legally binding and accurate manner. Other issues include capacitation of the relevant regulatory bodies to strengthen oversight of the mining sector and the formalization of small-scale mining operations," said Ncube.

Fee differentials based on operator's capacity to pay have been introduced, with licence fees for artisanal and small-scale mines being pegged at a fraction of fees payable by large firms.

New regulatory fees such as Gold Jewellery permit and Application for registration of Approved Processing Plants for lithium have been introduced.

Registration fees to deal with Precious Stones were reduced and will be payable only once for every five years.

Annual fees for the first, second and subsequent inspection fees for block of claims (Base Minerals, Precious Metals and Mining Lease) have been reduced.

The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development Trading on Mining Location fee has been scrapped while the diamond cutting and polishing licence fee has been reduced. The measures have seen the Rural District Councils Land Development Levies being standardized.

Cabinet also considered policy and legislative issues affecting the mining sector, including the ongoing review of the Mines and Minerals Act.