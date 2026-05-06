Ethiopia: Patriots Urge Present Generation to Replicate Glorious Victory With Development

Addis Ababa — The present generation should repeat the victory achieved by their forefathers in protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country with development, members of the Ethiopian Patriots Association said.

The 85th Victory Day was celebrated at the Victory Monument Square in Arat Kilo, Addis Ababa today.

Speaking to ENA on the occasion, Mekonnen Meshesha, a patriot, said our forefathers and foremothers have protected the sovereignty of the country with great sacrifice and handed it over to the current generation.

According to him, this precious price paid for sovereignty has become a symbol of freedom not only for Ethiopians but also for oppressed peoples of the world.

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Mekonnen further stated that this victory and dignity can have a lasting meaning when the present generation repeats the glorious victory achieved by their forefathers through development.

The generation has the responsibility to hand over to the future generation the country that they inherited, the patriot added.

Therefore, he advised the generation to hand over Ethiopia to the next generation with dignity by getting educated and working tirelessly day and night.

Similarly, the other patriot, Sergeant Dibaba Chala noted that since heroism is not only limited to battlefields; the youths have to collaborate in making poverty history.

The other patriot, Yidnekachew Bantemulu, said the youths have to protect the country and develop it equipped with the valor of their forefathers.

For her part, the patriot Seble Nigatu commended the youths for engaging in development and innovation, encouraging them to strengthen their activities.