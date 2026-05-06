Uganda: Buluuli Residents Urged to Stand in Solidarity With Kingdom On Sovereignty Bill

Residents of Buluuli have been urged to stand in solidarity with the Buganda Kingdom as discussions continue over the proposed Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026, currently undergoing national consultations.

The appeal was made by the Attorney General of the Buganda Kingdom, Christopher Bwanika, during a meeting with representatives from all sub-counties in Buluuli County who convened at the Kingdom headquarters in Bulange, Mengo, under the traditional luwalo contribution framework.

The delegations reaffirmed their support for the Kingdom, collectively contributing Shs 883,000,000.

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Bwanika said the Kingdom is not opposed to government consultations on the Bill, but stressed the need to address provisions that may be detrimental to Buganda's interests.

He also urged residents of Buluuli to avoid selling their land, instead encouraging them to develop and use it productively for income generation while safeguarding it for future generations.

"Land is our heritage. The land in Buluuli is where leadership responsibility lies in its protection, as it is our shared wealth. My office continues to engage government to ensure accountability on our issues. We hold frequent meetings, so do not lose hope regarding land matters," he said.

On the issue of reportedly seized embuga (traditional administrative sites), Bwanika directed all Kingdom chiefs (Abaami ba Kabaka) to submit written reports detailing such cases to the Attorney General's office for legal follow-up aimed at restoring Kingdom property rights.

He also appealed to parents to use the school holiday period to teach children about cultural heritage, encouraging them to embrace the Kabaka and learn Luganda, saying schools often expose learners to influences detached from their cultural roots.

Bwanika further called on the people of Buluuli to understand and implement the Kingdom's development agenda, Situla Omutindo, urging communities to embrace its six guiding principles.

Buluuli County Chief Robert Ssonko Kabogozza Kimbugwe said the administration has made progress through coordination with government systems within the Kingdom, though he acknowledged ongoing challenges, including loss of venues previously used for official meetings due to legal disputes.

He commended the Kingdom for maintaining fair and equal service delivery across all counties, while reaffirming that Buluuli would ensure inclusivity in access to services despite its diverse communities.

Local leaders raised concerns about ongoing administrative and security challenges affecting sub-county offices.

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Geoffrey Ssenyonga Nnyombi, Sub-county Chief of Musaale Wabinyonyi Sub-county, said they currently lack a permanent administrative office but are working to secure a temporary facility.

Deborah Nazziwa, head of Mituba 4 Nakasongola Sub-county, said local administrations remain active despite difficult working conditions, participating in Kingdom programmes including the Kabaka's birthday runs, coffee farming initiatives, and education support activities.

The meeting was attended by representatives from several sub-counties, including Mumyuka Kagooge, Ssaabaddu Nabiswera, Musaale Wabinyonyi, Mituba 4 Nakasongola, Mutuba 1 Nakitoma, and Ssaabawaali Kalungi.

The New England branch in the United States also participated, contributing Shs 10 million towards fulfilling its 2025 annual luwalo commitment.