Kenya Launches Project to Study Aflatoxin Risks and Climate Impact On Child Health

Nairobi — The government, in collaboration with the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), has launched the Tackling the Risk of Aflatoxins and Climate Effects on Child Health in Africa (TRACE) project to establish the impact of aflatoxins among children arising from climate change and develop policies in an effort to safeguard children's health.

Speaking to journalists in Kilifi during the launch workshop of the programme, health stakeholders in the region said global efforts to reduce child mortality are facing setbacks as indicated by rising deaths, prompting the government to seek scientific solutions through research and policy interventions.

Dr. Ambrose Agwaye, a paediatrician at KEMRI, said the initiative was informed by high household consumption of grains, particularly maize, which is highly susceptible to aflatoxin contamination.

"The need to initiate this programme was necessitated by the high consumption of grains, especially maize, which is a staple in many households but is often contaminated by aflatoxins," he said.

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Dr. Agwaye noted that recent studies indicate aflatoxin exposure may interfere with vaccine effectiveness in children, weakening their immunity and contributing to stunting.

"Exposure to aflatoxins may reduce vaccine effectiveness and weaken children's immunity, increasing vulnerability to diseases," he explained.

Aflatoxin-producing fungi

Dr. Agwaye also attributed the rising aflatoxin threat to climate change, saying drought stress and extreme wet conditions have created an environment conducive for the growth of aflatoxin-producing fungi.

"Rapid climate change has accelerated aflatoxin production, with drought and extreme rainfall creating favourable conditions for the fungus," he explained.

He said the multi-sectoral programme will bring together stakeholders from the health, agriculture and climate sectors to develop long-term solutions.

Dr. David Githang'a, a paediatrician from the Kenya Paediatric Research Consortium (KEPRECON), said exposure to aflatoxins can begin before birth.

"Aflatoxin exposure starts during pregnancy when toxins are transferred to the foetus and later through breastfeeding, and this can have severe long-term effects on the child," he said.

He warned that severe exposure can damage vital organs and increase the risk of cancer.

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High levels of aflatoxin exposure, he added, can damage the liver and also affect brain development.

Stakeholders urged the public to remain vigilant and ensure that food consumed is approved by relevant authorities such as the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

The three-year study will examine community behaviours that expose children to aflatoxins, with findings expected to inform policy interventions aimed at protecting future generations.