Zimbabwe: Women Expose Zimbabwe's Justice System Failures - Decry Legal Gaps, Police Inaction

Women from across Zimbabwe have raised serious concerns over gaps in the justice system, saying weak laws, lack of resources and discrimination are denying them justice.

The concerns emerged during an indaba on access to justice for women and girls organised by Women and Law in Southern Africa (WLSA).

The meeting brought together officials from the Zimbabwe Republic Police, National Prosecuting Authority, legal practitioners, policymakers, traditional leaders, civil society groups and community members.

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Women who attended the meeting shared personal experiences pointing to challenges such as limited access to the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS), police failure to arrest perpetrators due to lack of resources, discrimination against those living with disabilities and legal gaps in the Marriage Act.

One of the women, *Madhuve Enia from Harare said she lost everything she had worked for after her husband died because his first marriage had not been legally dissolved.

She said despite years of contributing to the family's wealth, the law recognised the first wife's civil marriage, leaving her with nothing.

"I was left with nothing despite many years of hard work.

"The law must consider who contributed to the property because many of us are losing what we worked for," she said.

Another participant, *Lilian Soko from Bocha in Marange, said she was evicted from a house she helped build after her husband allegedly removed her name from ownership documents.

"It was only last year when people came saying they had bought the house. I was later served with an eviction order and now live in the rural areas.

"And is this justice?" she said.

*Fairness Chidhakwa from Epworth said she failed to get help from police after her husband stopped supporting their four children.

She said although a warrant of arrest was issued, police could not act due to lack of transport.

"Police are saying I must provide money for transport, which I cannot afford."The government must capacitate police officers, even giving them bicycles, because this is stopping justice," she said.

Participants also raised concerns about the use of the IECMS system, saying it excludes women in rural areas without access to smartphones, electricity or internet.

*Martha Dzumbunu from Goromonzi said she missed court dates for a protection order case after failing to access updates online.

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"I live in a remote area without a smartphone or data. I could not access the information.

"It would be better if we also use paper systems," she said.

Women living with disabilities said they face discrimination when seeking justice.

Sinikiwe, who lost her baby during childbirth due to complications, said authorities made decisions without consulting her.

"No one asked me what I wanted. They consulted my relatives and signed papers for my child to be cremated.

"This is what women with disabilities go through. People think we cannot make decisions,"she said.

Stakeholders at the indaba said the testimonies show the urgent need for reforms, including strengthening laws, improving access to justice systems, and ensuring institutions are properly resourced.

They also called for greater protection of women's rights, particularly for those in rural areas and those living with disabilities.

Names were changed to protect the victims.