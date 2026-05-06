Angola Reaffirms Strengthened Relations With EU Based On Concrete Actions

Luanda — The Minister of Planning, Victor Hugo Guilherme, reaffirmed on Tuesday in Luanda, Angola's continued commitment to strengthen relations with the European Union (EU), based on open dialogue and concrete actions.

The commitment was reaffirmed during the opening of the 3rd Angola-EU Business Forum, focused on supporting the attraction of European investments to accelerate the development of the Lobito Corridor in the fields of agribusiness, transport, logistics and energy.

The minister said Angola and the European Union relation have improved significantly over the years, not only politically, but also in terms of concrete instruments for facilitating and mobilizing investments.

Guillerme highlighted the signing of the Sustainable Investment Facilitation Agreement (SIFA) between Angola and the EU, considering it a relevant milestone to improve the investment environment, promoting transparency, administrative simplification and regulatory predictability, essential elements for long-term investment.

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He highlighted the European Union's Global Gateway strategy, a central initiative for mobilizing sustainable financing for quality infrastructure, with a special focus on the Lobito Corridor, as a structuring project that integrates investments in transport, energy, value chains and regional connectivity.

He also spoke of the contribution of complementary initiatives, within the framework of bilateral cooperation with European countries, such as the "Mattei Plan", promoted by Italy, and the "Choose Africa 2" initiative by France, which has been mobilizing significant financial resources to strengthen economic cooperation with Angola, specially on strategic sectors such as energy, agriculture and infrastructure.

The minister said that opening Angola to foreign investment is currently a national strategic priority, supported by reforms that simplify procedures, modernize institutions and strengthen legal security.

He invited European investors to deepen their presence in Angola, taking advantage of emerging opportunities, particularly in the Lobito Corridor, while encouraging the Angolan private sector to establish strategic partnerships with a view to transferring knowledge, technology and integration into global value chains.

He noted that the Forum takes place in a context of progressive macroeconomic stabilization in Angola, recalling that, in 2025, the Angolan economy recorded real GDP growth of around 3.13%, driven by the non-oil sector, showing progress in the process of economic diversification.

According to the minister, the reduction of inflation to around 15.7%, reflects prudent macroeconomic policies and greater internal stability, factors that have contributed to strengthening investor confidence.

For this year, the minister said, projections point to economic growth of around 4.2%, mainly driven by the non-oil sector, which is expected to grow at a real rate of 4.73%, creating favorable conditions to attract investment, deepen value chains and strengthen regional economic integration.

Victor Hugo Guilherme said the Angolan government has made consistent efforts to promote sustainable investment, with a particular focus on structuring economic infrastructure, diversification of the economy and strengthening the foundations of inclusive growth.

Held under the motto "From Dialogue to Concrete Investment", the 3rd Angola-EU Lobito Corridor Business Forum 2026 is a strategic platform designed to accelerate development in the agriculture, agro-industry, transport and logistics sectors along one of the most dynamic trade routes on the African continent.

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This year's edition focuses on transforming political dialogue into concrete projects and effectively mobilizing financing to contribute to the shared ambition of strengthening sustainable and high-impact connectivity along the Lobito Corridor.

It also aims to support resilient value chains, regional integration and responsible investment, in line with Angola-EU cooperation priorities and the broader Global Gateway approach.

Over two days, the event will feature panels on the Lobito Corridor Master Plan - Global Gateway, Trade and Investment, Agricultural and Agro-industrial Production and Processing, and Transport and Logistics.

Panel discussions will also cover the Blue Economy and Coastal Opportunities, Banks and Development Finance Institutions, and Agricultural and Agro-industrial Markets and Supply Chains, along with presentations and an interactive session with Angolan ministries on projects related to the Lobito Corridor. ACC/CS/AMP