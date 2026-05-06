Africa: Uhuru Kenyatta Warns Trust Deficit Is Africa's Biggest Threat to Peace

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned that a deepening trust deficit remains one of Africa's greatest threats to peace, stability, and effective conflict resolution.

Speaking during the 2026 Johannesburg Arbitration Week, Kenyatta said that while agreements in peace negotiations are often achieved, sustaining them remains difficult due to weakened trust between governments, institutions, and communities.

He made the remarks during the "Statesmen in Dialogue: Leadership and Dispute Resolution in Africa" panel, which brought together former heads of state to reflect on governance, mediation, and conflict resolution across the continent.

Kenyatta drew from his experience in regional peace efforts in South Sudan, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, noting that lasting peace depends on inclusion, equitable resource distribution, and strong governance systems.

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He warned that fragmentation within continental institutions has weakened Africa's ability to act cohesively, contrasting the current situation with the unity seen during early Pan-African movements.

"Unity is not just an ideal, it is a necessity," he emphasized.

The three-day forum was hosted by the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa (AFSA) under the theme "Arbitration in a Fragmented Global Order: The Future of Trade, Investment, and Sustainable Development."

The event brought together arbitrators, policymakers, business leaders, and academics from across the continent and beyond.

Other prominent participants included former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano, who joined discussions on arbitration, governance, and Africa's role in global dispute resolution.