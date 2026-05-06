Zimbabwe: Students Receive Laptops in Push to Bridge Digital Divide

Students enrolled in technical and vocational training programmes have received nearly 200 laptops under a scheme aimed at boosting digital skills and widening access to education.

The initiative, led by the Forum for African Women Educationalists Zimbabwe (FAWEZI) in partnership with the government and the Mastercard Foundation saw 192 beneficiaries of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) bursary programme equipped with the devices.

The handover ceremony, organised alongside the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, also marked a delayed commemoration of International Girls in ICT Day 2026.

The event was held under the theme "AI for Development: Girls Shaping the Digital Future".

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Officials say the programme is part of broader efforts to make education more inclusive and technology-driven, particularly for disadvantaged young people.

It also seeks to encourage greater participation by girls and young women in science and technology fields.

Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Professor Fanuel Tagwira described the initiative as a practical step towards improving access to modern education.

"This is more than a ceremonial event. It demonstrates a shared commitment to expanding access to quality, inclusive and technology-enabled education, especially for those from marginalised backgrounds." he said

He added that digital devices were now essential tools in learning.

"In this era driven by artificial intelligence and rapid technological advancement, access to laptops is no longer a luxury but a necessity. These devices are gateways to knowledge, innovation and opportunity."

Professor Tagwira also highlighted the gender gap in science and technology, noting that women make up only about a third of students in such fields at university level.

FAWEZI executive committee chairperson, Professor Ruth Gora said the laptops represented more than just equipment.

"They symbolise opportunity, connectivity and empowerment," she said. "They will support academic journeys and enhance digital skills."

Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Mercy Dinha said the programme showed how partnerships could help tackle inequality.

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"By prioritising marginalised young women and men, this initiative is addressing barriers that have historically limited access to tertiary education," she said.

Education officials say the devices will support research, improve learning experiences and enable access to online resources, while helping students develop essential digital skills.

Beneficiaries are also being trained in the proper use and care of the laptops to ensure their long-term impact.

The programme forms part of the "Second Chance Pathways" initiative, which aims to expand opportunities for disadvantaged young people and support Zimbabwe's goal of inclusive development.