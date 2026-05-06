Kenya: Rains Push Up Kenya Hydropower Output to 9.57 Million Units

5 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Increased rainfall has boosted hydropower generation in Kenya, reducing reliance on costly thermal power plants, according to Kenya Electricity Generating Company.

Data shows output rose to 9.57 million kilowatt-hours on May 4, supported by higher inflows into dams along the Tana River cascade.

Water levels across key reservoirs remain within operational limits despite sustained rains in the Mount Kenya and Aberdare catchment areas. At Masinga Dam, levels rose slightly above full supply but stayed within design capacity, with controlled releases downstream.

KenGen Managing Director Peter Njenga said the system is under close monitoring. "All dams are operating within safe parameters, with controlled releases where necessary," he said.

Higher hydropower output is expected to ease electricity costs by displacing thermal generation, which relies on imported fuel, even as authorities caution communities along the Tana River due to increased water releases.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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