Tanzania: Leadership Is Not About Following the Crowd - Ruto

Dodoma — KENYAN President, William Ruto, has said that effective leadership must be grounded in accountability, the fulfillment of promises, and the delivery of outcomes that meet citizens' expectations.

Speaking while addressing the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania in Dodoma on May 5, 2026, Ruto noted that leadership is a responsibility that requires leaders to honor their commitments and execute their duties efficiently in order to build public trust.

He emphasized that the true measure of leadership is not the position one holds, but the results delivered, alongside the courage to make difficult decisions for the long-term benefit of the nation.

Ruto said that Kenya is currently making deliberate progress in improving healthcare services, strengthening the education sector, and implementing large-scale housing projects as part of broader efforts to enhance citizens' welfare.

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He further stated that leadership requires firm conviction even in challenging circumstances, warning that following the crowd cannot bring about meaningful change.

In addition, President Ruto called on East African countries to strengthen regional cooperation, noting that decisions made by individual nations will shape the collective strength of the region and its influence across the African continent.

He pointed out that investments in infrastructure, energy, and agriculture should be viewed as joint regional initiatives rather than isolated national projects, in order to integrate economies and promote shared development.

He also urged the private sector in Tanzania to collaborate in these efforts, stressing the importance of joint investment to ensure inclusive economic growth that benefits citizens across the region.