Angola: Over 1,600 Families Return Home in Benguela, After Flooding

Benguela — At least 1,634 families affected by the flooding on April 12 in Benguela province, have returned to their homes, ANGOP has learned.

The information was disclosed at 15th meeting of the Provincial Civil Protection Commission held on Monday in Benguela, chaired by the local governor, Manuel Nunes Junior.

The governor reiterated the local government's commitment to continue providing assistance to the populations affected by the floods, and the continuity of food, medical and pharmaceutical support.

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Several families are facing difficulties accessing public services and banking institutions due to the loss of personal documents during the floods.

Representing those affected, Francisco Cahoyo expressed concern about the situation, stating that they are experiencing various difficulties withdrawing money from banks and accessing public institutions due to a lack of documents.

He added that obtaining new documents, such as Identity Cards or Birth Certificates, involves costs that many families cannot afford.

Catia Cachuco, deputy-governor for Political, Social, and Economic sector, urged for a careful approach to ensure effective solutions, underscoring that the Justice sector is working to create conditions for the start of the document replacement process.

She said the return to residences will be gradual, prioritizing families with habitable conditions.

Floods caused by the overflowing of the Cavaco River on April 12 affected several riverside neighborhoods and part of the city of Benguela, causing 19 deaths, 31 missing persons, and 8,036 displaced families.

At least 1,540 homes were destroyed, while another 3,871 were damaged and 2,586 flooded. JM/CRB/AMP