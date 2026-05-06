Zimbabwe: Fatal Bus Accident On Harare-Nyamapanda Road Claims 14 Lives

At least 14 people have died following a road traffic accident involving a long-distance luxury coach along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway, police have confirmed.

The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the 176-kilometre peg near Suswe according to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

In a statement, police said the bus, identified as a Malawi-bound BRD Luxury Coach, had been travelling from Cape Town, South Africa when it was involved in the accident at around 13:00 local time.

"The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred this afternoon at 176 km peg along the Harare - Nyamapanda road near Suswe. Initial police attended at the scene indicated that 14 people died." said the police

The ZRP said the coach was carrying 63 passengers at the time of the accident raising fears that the death toll could rise.

Several injured passengers were rushed to nearby medical facilities including Mutoko District Hospital and Kotwa District Hospital for treatment.

Police added that investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.