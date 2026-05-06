Angola: Drones Could Revolutionize Emergency Medical Transport in Angola

Luanda — The Belgium-Angola 2026 Economic Mission presented a proposal to the Ministry of Health in Luanda on Tuesday for the implementation of drones in the transport of medicines, vaccines, and blood bags to reduce response time in emergency situations.

The innovative emergency transport proposal was presented by the Belgian company iPROMAC and aims to improve access to healthcare in remote regions of Angola.

According to a press release that reached ANGOP, the technology, capable of covering distances of up to 60 kilometers, was presented during a meeting with Angolan Health minister, Silvia Lutucuta.

Three concrete proposals that address critical challenges of the national health system were at the center of attention.

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The company HeiQ Chrisal presented a hospital disinfection technology based on probiotics. This approach reinforces biosecurity in health units, allows for the local production of cleaning solutions, promotes knowledge transfer, and fosters Angolan industrial development.

Ecosteryl presented an advanced hospital waste treatment system that uses shredding and microwaves to transform hazardous waste into ordinary waste.

This system promises to transform medical waste management in Angola by reducing environmental risks and raising sustainability standards.

IPROMAC presented emergency drone transport capable of covering up to 60 kilometers.

This technology could significantly accelerate the delivery of medicines, vaccines, and blood, particularly in remote regions where access is a major challenge.

Regarding this initiative, Belgian Ambassador Stéphan Dopragne said this is part of a broader effort to strengthen economic relations between the two countries by focusing on concrete, sustainable investments.

"We brought entrepreneurs with practical solutions adaptable to the Angolan reality. The goal is to establish local partnerships and generate a real impact on the health system," the ambassador said.

Angola's Health minister on her turn highlighted the strategic relevance of the proposals given their potential to address the country's needs.

"These solutions are innovative, sustainable, and address Angola's real challenges, such as improving healthcare delivery and environmental protection," she said.

Regarding the use of drones, the minister underlined that, in a country with vast, hard-to-reach areas, ensuring a rapid response to emergencies can save lives, considering that this is a promising proposal that should be analyzed in light of the Angolan regulatory framework.

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The minister emphasized the importance of building national capacity.

"We value initiatives that promote training, local production, and maintenance to ensure the sustainability of implemented solutions," the minister.

The Belgium-Angola Economic Mission 2026 is being held in Luanda and Benguela from May 4 8. The mission brings together 21 companies and various institutions and aligns with the Angola-European Union Business Forum and the Lobito Corridor strategy. MEL/OHA/AMP