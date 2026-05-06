Uganda: May 12 Declared a Public Holiday for Museveni Swearing-in

Tuesday, May 12, has been declared a public holiday to mark the swearing-in of President-elect Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, following his victory in the January 15 presidential elections.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, running from 8:00am to 2:00pm under the theme, "Protecting the gains, making a qualitative leap to higher middle income status," with final preparations now underway.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Uganda Media Centre, NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong said the party and government are coordinating through the National Organising Committee to deliver what is expected to be a landmark national event.

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"We are here to announce a very important function where we shall be swearing in our President-elect. This has been on the national calendar, and Ugandans have been waiting for it," he said, praising the government's preparations.

Todwong emphasized that under Uganda's multiparty political system, the National Resistance Movement is aligned with state efforts and actively involved in the organizing framework.

Museveni secured re-election with 7,946,772 votes, representing 71.65 percent of valid votes cast.

His closest challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu of the National Unity Platform, garnered 2,741,238 votes (24.72 percent).

Nathan Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change finished third with 209,039 votes (1.88 percent), while all other candidates received less than one percent.

According to Todwong, the ruling party won 372 out of 529 parliamentary seats, alongside a majority in local governments, including 117 district chairperson positions.

He described the outcome as a sweeping mandate, saying it was "a victory not only for the President but across all levels of leadership."

At least 30 international delegations have confirmed attendance. Minister for the Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda said invitations were extended to governments and political organizations worldwide.

Among those expected are representatives from major political movements, including South Africa's African National Congress, Mozambique's FRELIMO, Tanzania's Chama Cha Mapinduzi, Rwanda's Rwandan Patriotic Front, Burundi's CNDD-FDD, Kenya's United Democratic Alliance, South Sudan's Sudan People's Liberation Movement, and China's Communist Party of China.

"This victory is not only for NRM but for Africans," Todwong said.

The National Organising Committee, chaired by Lucy Nakyobe, has overseen logistical, diplomatic, and ceremonial planning.

The guest list includes cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, civil servants, diplomats, religious and cultural leaders, and citizens from across the country.

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Security across Kampala and surrounding areas has been heightened, with the Uganda Police Force leading a multi-agency operation supported by the Uganda People's Defence Forces, the Special Forces Command, and counter-terrorism units.

Authorities say traffic guidelines will be issued ahead of the event, alongside a nationwide awareness campaign through radio, television, and digital platforms.

In the lead-up to the inauguration, Uganda will hold interfaith thanksgiving prayers nationwide: Friday for Muslims, Saturday for Seventh-day Adventists, and Sunday for Christians.

The government has encouraged public participation, with arrangements in place to provide refreshments for attendees at Kololo.

"We urge all Ugandans to maintain discipline, calmness and peace before, during and after the ceremonies as we celebrate this historic occasion," Babalanda said.