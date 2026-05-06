Ethiopia: Addis Ababa Unveils Monuments Honoring Ethiopia's Legendary Artists, Literary Icons

Addis Ababa — In a landmark tribute to Ethiopia's cultural legacy, the Addis Ababa City Administration on Tuesday unveiled monuments honoring some of the nation's most legendary artists and literary figures whose works helped shape Ethiopia's identity, inspire generations, and promote national unity.

The newly inaugurated monuments recognize Ethiopian icons whose contributions transcended entertainment and literature, using art as a powerful force to advocate for peace, justice, freedom, equality, and social cohesion across Ethiopia's diverse communities.

Among those honored were acclaimed literary figures Tsegaye Gebre-Medhin and Sebhat Gebre-Egziabher, alongside music legends Tilahun Gessesse, Ali Birra and Hachalu Hundessa, figures widely celebrated for using their voices and creativity to influence Ethiopian society.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebie said the monuments represent more than recognition of individual achievements--they symbolize the lasting sacrifices artists made to strengthen Ethiopia's collective identity.

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"These monuments are not merely symbols of personal success," she said.

"They reflect the sacrifices made by artists in advancing national unity, equality, freedom, and a shared Ethiopian identity," according to the mayor.

Adanech urged younger generations to follow the example of these cultural icons by embracing messages that unite communities rather than deepen divisions.

"The current generation must learn from these great artists by promoting narratives that bring people together--not narratives that divide people from one another."

She emphasized that while artists may pass away, their legacy continues to live through their work.

"An artist's life may end, but their work remains eternal, shining like the sun for generations to come."

Mayor Adanech also noted that the monuments will enrich Addis Ababa's cultural landscape while strengthening the capital's reputation as a center of Ethiopian artistic heritage.

She added that the initiative marks the beginning of broader efforts to recognize Ethiopians whose contributions have left a lasting national impact.

Also speaking at the event, State Minister for Culture and Sports, Nebiyu Baye described the public recognition as a major milestone for Ethiopia's creative sector, stressing that artists serve as a bridge between generations and play a critical role in preserving national values.

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He said their extraordinary contributions ensure they will remain forever embedded in Ethiopia's collective memory.

Beyond honoring artistic excellence, observers noted that the ceremony conveyed a broader national message centered on preserving shared history, strengthening cultural pride, and promoting narratives that foster unity among Ethiopians across generations.

Now standing in the heart of the capital, the monuments symbolize the enduring power of art, literature, and cultural expression in shaping Ethiopia's national identity and inspiring a more united future for the country, ENA reported.