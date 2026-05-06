Ethiopia's 'Bounty of Basket' Program Key to Improving Nutrition, Food Self-Sufficiency, Says Former Deputy PM

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Bounty of the Basket (Yelemat Tirufat) initiative has become an increasingly important national effort to improve nutrition, expand domestic food production, and reduce dependence on imported food products, former Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen said.

Demeke, who currently serves as founder and chairman of the Adam Foundation, said the government-led initiative has the potential to improve access to nutritious food, particularly for mothers and children--while supporting Ethiopia's long-term economic self-reliance.

Approached by ENA, Demeke stressed that proper nutrition is fundamental to public health and national productivity, noting that malnutrition continues to undermine human development.

"Nutrition plays a critical role in building a healthy and productive society," he said, emphasizing that maternal and child nutrition should remain a national priority.

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He highlighted the importance of the first two years of a child's life, describing it as a critical window for cognitive and physical development, a view widely supported by global health experts.

The Bounty of the Basket Initiative was launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in October 2022 in Arba Minch with the goal of boosting production in key food sectors including poultry, dairy, honey, and fisheries.

At the launch event, PM Abiy said the initiative was designed to replicate successes achieved through Ethiopia's wheat production drive and the Green Legacy Initiative.

"The changes Ethiopia has achieved in wheat development, green footprint, and other national initiatives will also be repeated through the Bounty of the Basket work," Premier Abiy said at the time.

Government officials say the program is intended to strengthen supply chains between producers and consumers while improving access to affordable and diversified food products.

Demeke said the initiative has already shown "encouraging results," though he did not cite specific figures to support the claim.

Independent evaluations of the program's long-term impact on nutrition, poverty reduction, and food security remain limited.

Ethiopia continues to face major food security pressures driven by conflict, inflation, climate shocks, and recurring drought in several regions, according to humanitarian agencies.

These challenges have strained household access to food despite government efforts to increase agricultural production.

Authorities have introduced broader reforms aimed at strengthening food systems and reducing malnutrition, while development partners continue to call for stronger implementation, greater investment, and better coordination between the agriculture and health sectors.

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The Adam Foundation, registered under Ethiopia's Civil Society Organizations Authority, said it is working with institutions in both sectors to address malnutrition through partnerships and public awareness campaigns.

The organization added that its work aligns with African Union's Agenda 2063, which includes broader goals of reducing malnutrition across Africa.

While supporters say the initiative could improve food sovereignty and nutrition outcomes, analysts caution that its long-term success will depend on measurable implementation results, stable food prices, and broader economic and political stability.