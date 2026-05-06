Ethiopia Rejects Sudan Allegations, Urges Dialogue

Hargeisa — Ethiopia on Tuesday rejected what it described as "baseless accusations" made by Sudanese military officials, while calling for dialogue and a ceasefire in Sudan's ongoing conflict.

In a press statement, Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the claims were raised during a joint press conference involving the Sudanese Armed Forces, foreign minister and military spokesperson, and dismissed them as unfounded.

"The peoples of Ethiopia and Sudan share a historic and enduring bond of friendship," the statement said, adding that Addis Ababa had exercised restraint despite what it called "grave violations" of its territorial integrity and national security linked to the Sudanese civil war.

Ethiopia accused elements within Sudan of facilitating hostile activities along its western border, including alleged support for fighters associated with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). It said there was "ample and credible evidence" that Sudan has been used as a hub for anti-Ethiopian forces.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The ministry further alleged that arms and financial backing had been provided to such groups, enabling incursions into Ethiopian territory. It did not provide specific details.

Sudan has not immediately responded to the Ethiopian statement.

Tensions between the two neighbours have been heightened by the conflict in Sudan, which erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, displacing millions and destabilizing the region.

Despite the accusations, Ethiopia said it remained committed to solidarity with the Sudanese people and stressed the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

"There is no military solution to the crisis," the statement said, urging an immediate humanitarian truce followed by a sustained ceasefire and an "inclusive, civilian-led dialogue" to restore stability.

Ethiopia added that such a process would be essential to achieving durable peace and the return of civilian governance in Sudan.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)