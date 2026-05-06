African Social Media Influencers Summit to Tackle Distorted Narratives About Africa - Organizers

Addis Ababa — Organizers of the upcoming African Social Media Influencers Summit (ASMIS) say the event will serve as a critical platform for African content creators to challenge negative portrayals of the continent and promote more balanced narratives about Africa.

The summit, scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa from May 7 to 8, is being organized through a collaboration between Pulse of Africa (POA) media and AGA Tech Enterprise.

Organizers say the two-day gathering will bring together some of Africa's leading digital creators to discuss how storytelling, innovation, and digital connectivity are reshaping communication, public engagement, and economic opportunities across the continent.

A high-level stakeholder consultation held ahead of the summit has already set what organizers described as a strong strategic foundation for the event, positioning Addis Ababa as an emerging hub for amplifying Africa's voice in the global digital space.

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Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Pulse of Africa Coordinator Bereket Sisay said Africa is often portrayed through narratives centered on conflict, poverty, and crisis--representations he argued fail to reflect the continent's broader realities.

"The summit aims to transform how Africa is narrated by bringing social media influencers together for discussions and coordination focused on reshaping perceptions of Africa, individual countries, and African people," Bereket said.

He emphasized that influencers have become powerful content creators whose videos, images, and written posts increasingly shape global perceptions of the continent.

According to Bereket, changing long-standing negative narratives will require stronger collaboration among influencers, media organizations, and digital stakeholders.

He also highlighted the growing influence of artificial intelligence on content creation, noting that AI is rapidly transforming how digital content is produced, distributed, and consumed.

Bereket said the summit will encourage influencers to integrate AI tools into their work to improve both the quality and reach of their content while helping them remain competitive in the evolving digital landscape.

He added that participants will also be given opportunities to explore and document developments across Addis Ababa, with possible visits to destinations outside the capital.

According to him, the resulting content would also help strengthen positive storytelling about both Ethiopia and Africa for regional and global audiences.

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On his part, AGA Tech Enterprise CEO Gemeda Olana said ASMIS is intended to become one of Africa's largest gatherings dedicated specifically to digital creators.

He noted that many global influencer conferences do not adequately address the unique realities facing African creators.

"African influencers often lack platforms where they can openly discuss their experiences, the challenges they face, and how digital platforms affect their careers," Gemeda said.

He added that hosting the summit in Addis Ababa, home to African Union headquarters and several major regional institutions, could also help boost Ethiopia's international visibility and tourism sector.

According to Gemeda, ASMIS 2026 will focus on key issues including content monetization challenges, ethical use of artificial intelligence, and the future of digital content creation in Africa.

The summit will also explore how influencer-driven storytelling can support the African Union's Agenda 2063 development framework.

Moreover, the event to generate a broader wave of digital content showcasing Ethiopia and Africa in a more positive light while helping strengthen the continent's image globally, Gemeda revealed.