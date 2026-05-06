Uganda: Several Drivers Arrested in Bushenyi As Police Crack Down On Overloading

Police in Bushenyi have arrested several drivers in a renewed crackdown on vehicles carrying excess passengers.

The enforcement follows a surge in complaints from road users and on social media about dangerous overloading, with some vehicles reportedly carrying nearly double their permitted capacity especially along Mbarara-Ishaka road.

Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kananura said on Tuesday the operations targeted drivers flouting passenger limits and endangering lives.

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"Intensified operations have been conducted in Bushenyi, where several drivers were arrested for carrying excess passengers and transporting some in a manner that compromises safe driving," Kananura said in a statement.

He added that some passengers were found seated in vehicle boots, exposing themselves to grave risk.

"Others were also found seated in vehicle boots and were apprehended for accepting to be carried in such dangerous positions. They will be arraigned in court at the appropriate time," he said.

For years, commuters along the Mbarara-Ishaka route have complained about the vice, with many recounting experiences of overcrowded taxis and minibuses, particularly during peak hours.

Available data indicates that across Uganda, more than 9,450 motorists were caught loading excess passengers in the first half of 2025, underscoring the scale of the problem.

Speaking to Nile Post in March, Kananura warned that the trend could worsen if not urgently addressed.

"That is already a significant number for just half a year. If the trend continues, we may reach around 18,000 cases or even more by the end of the year. This shows that the problem is widespread and requires continued attention from both authorities and the public," he said.

Police have on several occasions urged both drivers and passengers to prioritise safety, warning that reckless decisions on the road continue to cost lives.