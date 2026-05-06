Malawi: Mutharika Wraps Up Month-Long Blantyre Stay, Courts Global Investors and Reaffirms Economic Recovery Agenda

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has concluded his nearly month-long working stay in Blantyre and is expected to return to the capital, Lilongwe, after a series of high-level engagements focused on economic recovery, investment mobilisation, and national stability.

During his extended stay in the southern region, the President held strategic discussions with key international and domestic financial institutions, including the World Bank, Old Mutual, and Standard Bank, as part of efforts to strengthen Malawi's economic outlook and attract investment into priority sectors.

According to Presidential spokesperson Cathy Maulidi, the meetings centred on exploring practical avenues through which the institutions can support Malawi's development agenda, particularly in areas of economic growth, private sector investment, and financial stability.

She said the discussions were part of a broader government push to rebuild investor confidence and expand partnerships that can stimulate economic transformation.

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"His Excellency engaged with partners on how best they can support Malawi's economy through investment and strategic cooperation," Maulidi said.

The engagements come at a time when Malawi is grappling with multiple economic pressures, including foreign exchange shortages, fuel supply disruptions, and rising cost of living challenges that have affected households and businesses across the country.

President Mutharika used the opportunity to reassure Malawians that his administration remains committed to gradually addressing the country's economic difficulties.

He acknowledged the persistent challenges, particularly fuel shortages, but maintained that government was taking corrective measures to stabilise the situation. He also pointed to progress in stabilising maize prices, saying interventions had already been made to ease pressure on consumers.

"We are committed to dealing with the challenges affecting the nation step by step, and we are already addressing issues such as price instability in essential commodities like maize," the President is reported to have said.

Beyond official engagements, Mutharika also made a personal and symbolic visit to Ndata Farms in Thyolo District, where he paid tribute to his late brother and former President, Professor Bingu wa Mutharika, who died in 2012.

The visit, which carried both emotional and historical significance, was seen as a moment of reflection on the legacy of the former Head of State, whose tenure remains a reference point in Malawi's political and economic history.

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Throughout his stay in Blantyre, the President's itinerary reflected a blend of governance, diplomacy, and personal remembrance -- underscoring both the administrative and symbolic dimensions of his leadership.

He is now expected back in Lilongwe, where further government engagements and policy follow-ups on economic recovery initiatives are anticipated in the coming days.