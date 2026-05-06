South Africa: Government Gazettes Voluntary FMD Vaccination Scheme

Government has officially published a Routine Vaccination Scheme for Foot and Mouth Disease (RVS-FMD), providing farmers with a fast-track mechanism to protect livestock while the national rollout continues.

The RVS-FMD was officially published in the Government Gazette on Monday, 4 May 2026, marking a critical step in strengthening South Africa's response to Foot and Mouth Disease and safeguarding the livestock sector.

Briefing media in Parliament on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen confirmed that the scheme was gazetted under the Animal Diseases Act.

Steenhuisen said the voluntary scheme is a fast-track option that allows farmers to take the lead in their own biosecurity efforts without first having to wait for the national rollout of vaccines to reach their area. The scheme was established under Section 10 of the Animal Diseases Act, 1984 (Act No. 35 of 1984).

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"While we are busy rolling out the national, fully funded vaccination programme, we know our commercial partners need the flexibility to protect their livestock now. This scheme operates as a public-private partnership, enabling owners of cloven-hoofed animals to mitigate the impact of FMD through voluntary vaccination, carried out under the oversight of State veterinary services.

"Participating animal owners are required to appoint a private veterinarian or Animal Health Technician, authorised by the Director: Animal Health, to perform the duties set out in the scheme schedule, under the supervision of State veterinary authorities," Steenhuisen explained.

He said the department has considered over 300 public submissions in record time to ensure constitutional compliance with public participation processes.

Requirements for participation in the scheme

Steenhuisen highlighted some requirements for participation in the scheme, and these include:

· Every animal in the programme must be traceable. This means they must have a permanent mark (like a brand or tattoo) and a unique ear tag so that they can be tracked from birth to slaughter.

· Owners must enlist an authorised veterinarian or veterinary assistant to oversee the vaccinations.

· Participants must use a digital traceability system to record when an animal was vaccinated, the vaccine batch number, and even the temperature of the fridge where the vaccine was stored.

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· Owners must allow audits and inspections to prove that they are following the Scheme's safety rules. By having a formal, recorded vaccination plan, farmers can prove their animals are healthy. This makes it easier to ensure business continuity so that shelves remain stocked and South African meat can still be traded safely.

While livestock owners will pay for the vaccines and the veterinarian's services, the Minister said government may consider subsidies or cost-sharing mechanisms in future to ensure greater participation in the Scheme.