South Africa: Mckenzie Unveils Winners of Mzansi to the World Cup Fan Competition

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has announced the winners of the Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fans Competition, describing the initiative as a celebration of football's ability to unite and uplift South Africans.

Speaking during a media briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday, McKenzie said the competition had drawn thousands of entries from across the country.

"Today is a proud and exciting moment for our country. Today, we celebrate the power of football to unite, inspire, and take ordinary South Africans onto the world stage," he said.

The competition was launched to give local supporters an opportunity to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 and support the national team, Bafana Bafana, in their opening match in Mexico.

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"A few days ago, we launched the Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fans Competition, a simple but powerful idea: give our passionate supporters a chance to represent South Africa at the biggest sporting event on earth -- the FIFA World Cup 2026," McKenzie said.

He noted that entries reflected the passion and diversity of South African football supporters.

"South Africans responded in their thousands. From every corner of the country, fans sent us their stories, their energy, their pride, and their love for Bafana Bafana. We saw creativity, we saw passion, and most importantly, we saw the true spirit of Mzansi," he said.

McKenzie emphasised that the initiative goes beyond a travel prize.

"This competition was about more than just winning a trip. It was about giving a platform to the voices of our people -- the fans who stand by their teams through every victory and every challenge," he said.

An independent adjudication panel assessed entries based on enthusiasm, passion for football, authenticity of support, and the strength of each participant's personal story.

"From this process, one outstanding fan was selected from each PSL club. In addition, opportunity for wildcard selections will be made public from tomorrow, ensuring that no great story or undeniable passion is left behind," he said.

A total of 16 winners were announced, each representing a Premier Soccer League (PSL) club:

Bonakale Hlengiwe Nzuza (Orlando Pirates)

Sebe Thusi (TS Galaxy)

Adam Mtombeni (Kaizer Chiefs)

Konelo John Tahlo (Siwelele FC)

Ndumiso Zondi (AmaZulu FC)

Ernest Jacobs (Stellenbosch FC)

Hlekulani Kobe (Magesi FC)

Happiness Dumakude (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Vennitious Motswi (Kaizer Chiefs)

Obakeng Mokgara (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Mamello Constance Makha (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Mickey Seroke Mokone (Orbit College FC)

Adam Schlosberg (Chippa United)

Thaven Pillay (Durban City FC)

Salmaan Khan (Richards Bay FC)

Tshegofatso Sello (Marumo Gallants FC)

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According to the Minister, additional winners and wildcard selections will still be announced.

Each winner will receive a fully sponsored trip to Mexico, including flights, accommodation, meals and match tickets.

"These winners will travel to Mexico to support Bafana Bafana in their opening match of the World Cup. Each winner will receive a fully sponsored experience -- flights, accommodation, meals and a match ticket -- but more than that, they carry something priceless: the hopes, the pride, and the spirit of South Africa," the Minister said.

McKenzie said the selected supporters will serve as ambassadors for the country.

"To our winners: you are not just fans; you are representatives of a nation. When you stand in that stadium in Mexico, you carry the flag, the voice, and the heartbeat of millions back home," he said.

He also thanked the adjudication panel, led by veteran broadcaster Robert Marawa, for ensuring a fair selection process.

"This is what we mean when we say sport has the power to change lives. South Africa, your time is now. Bafana Bafana, the nation is behind you. And to our lucky fans: go and show the world what it means to be proudly South African," McKenzie said. - SAnews.gov.za