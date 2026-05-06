Angola: Police Stop Illegal Entry Into the Country of 172 Citizens From the DR Congo

Mbanza Kongo — At least 172 citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who intended to illegally enter in Angola were stopped last Sunday by the Border Guard Police in the northern province of Zaire.

These are 73 men, 99 women and 12 minors, according to a note from the National Police sent on Tuesday to ANGOP in Mbanza Kongo.

According to the document, the aforementioned illegal immigrants were stopped in the border towns of Nóqui, Mpala and Cuimba. After the operational registration, the border violators were returned to their country of origin.

Seizure of quantities of ammonium sulfate

On the other hand, 24 bags of ammonium sulfate, which were destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), were seized by the Customs Fiscal Police in the municipality of Luvo.

According to the police, the seizure occurred in the town of Ébola, about one kilometer from the Luvo customs area, when an unidentified individual attempted to cross the border from Angola into the DRC with the merchandise.

"To evade customs authorities, the suspect, who is currently a fugitive, preferred clandestine routes to take the merchandise to the neighboring country," the document indicates, adding that the product was being transported by a three-wheeled motorcycle.

The merchandise was delivered to the General Tax Administration (AGT) at the Luvo customs post, which is 60 kilometers north of the city of Mbanza Kongo, the capital of Zaire province. JL/DOJ