Uganda: Taxi Operators Bemoan Exclusion From Kampala Transport Reforms

The Federation of Uganda Taxi Operators (UTOF) has raised concern over what it describes as exclusion from consultations surrounding the rollout of electric buses in Kampala, calling for greater inclusion in ongoing transport reforms led by the city authorities.

UTOF Vice Chairperson for Administration, Mustafa Mayambala, said taxi operators were not engaged by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) before the launch of the new electric bus system, despite being key stakeholders in urban transport.

"We are concerned about the way this process has been handled. Decisions that directly affect our work should involve us," Mayambala said.

He argued that introducing electric buses without consulting existing operators undermines their role in the city's transport system, adding that environmental concerns should not be used to justify exclusion.

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"We need to be part of the conversation. We have been operating on these routes for years and our input would be valuable in ensuring the system works effectively," he said.

Mayambala also urged KCCA Executive Director Sharifa Buzeki to open dialogue with taxi operators, stressing that collaboration would help prevent disruptions in the sector.

"We are not in conflict with KCCA. We have always worked together, and we believe engagement is the best way forward," he added.

UTOF further warned that sidelining operators could negatively affect livelihoods of many members who depend on the taxi industry for income. The federation also said it is addressing concerns related to aging taxi fleets in line with guidance from Fred Byamukama.

On transport fares, UTOF noted that although fuel prices have recently increased due to supply challenges, taxi fares have remained unchanged for now, but said a formal position will be communicated soon.

Stakeholders say the situation underscores the need for inclusive planning as Uganda transitions toward modern and environmentally friendly transport systems without disadvantaging existing operators.