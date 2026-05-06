Somalia: Puntland Vice President Meets WFP Delegation Over Drought and Aid Challenges

Garowe — Puntland's Vice President Ilyas Osman Lugatoor on Tuesday met a senior delegation from the World Food Programme (WFP) to discuss worsening drought conditions and declining international aid, officials said.

The delegation was led by WFP Deputy Executive Director Matthew Hollingworth and included the agency's regional director for Eastern and Southern Africa, its Somalia country head, and other senior officials.

Talks focused on the impact of recurrent droughts, shrinking humanitarian funding, and efforts to deliver assistance to vulnerable communities, including support for children and broader humanitarian projects.

Lugatoor thanked WFP for its ongoing operations in Puntland and urged the agency to strengthen cooperation and coordination with the regional government.

Puntland authorities also raised the need for more direct access to allocated international aid, as humanitarian needs continue to rise in the semi-autonomous region.