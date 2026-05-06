Somalia Bids Farewell to Djibouti Ambassador After End of Tenure

5 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Tuesday received Djibouti's Ambassador to Somalia, Mohamed Ibrahim Youssouf, for a farewell meeting marking the end of his diplomatic mission.

During the meeting in Mogadishu, the minister thanked the outgoing envoy for his role in strengthening the longstanding brotherly ties between Somalia and Djibouti, as well as advancing bilateral cooperation in political, security and regional matters.

The minister praised the ambassador's efforts throughout his tenure, noting that relations between the two countries had reached a strong level of cooperation.

The foreign ministry also expressed appreciation for the ambassador's service and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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