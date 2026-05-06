South Africa: Deadly Storms Trap Thousands and Force Schools to Shut Doors

Floods have cut off nearly two thousand families in the Northern Cape and destroyed homes in the Free State today.

Authorities locked the doors of over one hundred schools in the Western Cape to keep children safe from rising waters.

Killer floods have struck South Africa. Raging waters have trapped thousands of people and forced schools to lock their doors.

The storms have hit the Northern Cape hard. Flood waters have completely cut off 1,980 families across 82 islands in the Kuruman area.

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Rescue teams are using helicopters to reach stranded people. Officials have also rescued 400 families in Karos and Leerkrantz.

In the Free State, flash floods smashed into Thabong in Welkom. The water flooded more than 3,400 homes and affected 12,000 people.

The death toll stands at three. A young girl drowned in the North West on Sunday.

Police pulled two more bodies from the water in the Northern Cape.

The Western Cape education department shut down 120 schools in the Eden and Central Karoo districts. Schools in George, Knysna and Oudtshoorn will stay shut until Thursday.

Western Cape education MEC David Maynier said the closures will protect children from flooded roads.

The Eastern Cape is also facing a massive storm. The education department told schools they can close if the weather gets too dangerous.

Nelson Mandela Bay disaster teams are on high alert to respond to the heavy rain and strong winds.

Cooperative Governance Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa warned people to stay away from full rivers.

He said some areas will take a beating with up to 200 millimetres of rain.

Gift of the Givers teams have rushed to the worst hit areas. Founder Imtiaz Sooliman said they are working with the police and the army to move families to safe community halls.

Trucks are rushing food and supplies from Johannesburg and Cape Town. If things get worse, malls in Durban, East London and Gqeberha will open as collection points to help the victims.